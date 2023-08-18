Tinubu ministers designate, square peg in round hole – Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the 2023 general elections, says the ministers-designate appointed by President Bola Tinubu are square pegs in a round hole.

Speaking during Channels TV Politics Today on Thursday, Bwala stated that some people are not competent enough to be on the list.

“There are people on the list who are not competent enough to be there in the first place, and there are competent individuals whose positions they are attached to are a mismatch.

“For example, Hannatu Musawa is made Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, while her counterpart Betta Edu is made Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“Then you have a president who believes he needs to invade Niger; probably he has plans to extend that to Mali and Burkina Faso. The president (Tinubu), as chair of ECOWAS, is committed to a fight around that.

“There are certainly going to be humanitarian crises around the border, and that’s where she [Hannatu] comes from; she’s familiar with humanitarian issues and will be a perfect fit as humanitarian minister. While Betty, coming from Cross River with a rich cultural festival, will be a fit as a minister of culture.

“Secondly, the minister of state for defense [Bello Matawalle] was a former governor who, all through the four years of managing the state, had an approval rating of 5 out of 100 in fighting insecurity. Also, the minister of defense is from the same geopolitical zone.

Recall that Tinubu released the portfolios on Wednesday for the 45 confirmed ministerial nominees by the Senate.