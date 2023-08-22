Tinubu has done Edo people proud – Oshiomhole

Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Engr. Abubakar Momoh the Minister of Niger Delta Development, said it was an honor done to Edo State.

Speaking during a reception in honor of the minister in Abuja, Oshiomhole said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown courage, he has shown consistency, and he has shown that every Nigerian count and is entitled to be anything in any part of Nigeria. And that is why we from Edo State, are proud to be able to say that it is only under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that a citizen of Edo State was appointed as the Minister of Niger Delta Development. The President deserves resounding applause for the honor done to us in making a bold statement that anybody can be anything from any part of the country.



“For me, one of the ground-breaking decisions he has taken is to give every part of Nigeria hope that regardless of your birthplace, tongue or dialect, you can be the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory; many people didn’t think it was possible. We give thanks to God for giving us such a President that opens his doors for anyone who wishes to see him and who has information to share. We give thanks to God for having a President who has listening ears for whoever has something to tell him. We feel proud that it was during our time as a Senator on the APC platform that Edo State has the privilege of nominating the Minister of Niger Delta Development.



“Let me appreciate Engineer Momoh; it’s a big honor but this is an honor well deserved. Momoh has been in APC since 2007. He was in ACN, AC, APC. And when this particular phase of our political struggle started, Momoh asked me for direction, and I told him Asiwaju is the way to go. He’s not an emergency supporter of the President and the one who believes in him and worked hard during the campaigns and did everything to work together with the rest of us to deliver the votes that we got.



“I know Momoh is hungry to make a statement that will make our President happy – Niger Delta people deserve to get value from the oil that is extracted from that part of the country – we shall never be the proverbial fish that lack clean water to drink. That is what will ultimately give us joy and make our President happy.



“One tree cannot make a forest; the quality of ministers and the leadership they provide in their respective ministries that translate to whether the government performs or not – I know you will perform. May this government be credited as the one that fixed what others could not fix. This will not be a government of lamentation but one that will do what others failed to do. Let us resolve to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to continue to have the energy, the vision, the courage and above all, the open mind to give every Nigerian a sense of belonging.”



Oshiomhole furthermore appreciated the royal fathers for honoring Niger Delta Development Minister, Engr. Abubakar Momoh. He said the prayers of the traditional rulers will be with the minister.



The Minister, who used the opportunity to thank the President, said, “I appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for deeming it necessary to appoint me as a Minister in his cabinet; not only did he appoint me as a Minister in his cabinet, he redesignated me from Minister of Youth Development to Minister of Niger Delta – this is a clear indication that our President is a man who listens to the people. I have no doubt in my mind that this government is a listening government and definitely will do the right thing.



“A Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not represent any constituency but the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria. When all the moves were being made to nominate a Minister from Edo State, I was the least that was being expected but it came surprisingly. The person who did it is no other person than our leader, Comrade Senator Adams Oshiomhole – God used him to bring this to pass. I want everybody to appreciate him and thank him for this wonderful job that he has done”.



Those who graced the occasion are Edo Central Senator, Monday Okpebholo, Senator Victor Kassim Oyofo, Senator Domingo Obende, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Yisa Braimoh, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Peter Akpatason, Royal Fathers, Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku, Hon. Dekeri Anamero among several other dignitaries.