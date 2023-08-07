Tinubu commends Super Falcons performance at FIFA Women’s World Cup

President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, has commended the Super Falcons on their performance at the at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Tinubu’s commendation is contained in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

He said, “I must commend the effort by our Super Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Your brilliant performance did not go unnoticed despite the final outcome. You made Nigeria proud on the global stage!”

The Super Falcons crashed out of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup after losing to the Lioness of England 4-2 on penalties in Brisbane.

Despite Nigeria having the better of the chances throughout, the European Champion reduced to 10 players after 87 minutes after the match had finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

England held on after playmaker Lauren James received a red card for a needless stamp and will know they have to improve if they want to add the World Cup to their European crown.

They will face Colombia or Jamaica on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals.

England got off to a terrible start in the penalty shootout when Georgia Stanway fired wide, but Desire Oparanozie couldn’t take advantage and missed with an almost identical effort.

Beth England made no mistake, but Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie shot way over top to give England an advantage they never surrendered, sealing the win when Chloe Kelly calmly converted.

The Lionesses, who last year won the European Championship at a packed Wembley Stadium in London, were expected to win comfortably against the world’s 40th ranked team.

The Nigerians, however, have shown in this World Cup that they have the game to challenge anybody.

They stunned hosts Australia in the group stage, taking advantage of their speed in the transition to score a 3-2 win.