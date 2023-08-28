Tinubu bars FG officials without specific roles from attending UNGA

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has barred federal government officials, who have no specific roles to play or without any proof of direct participation from attending the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York, United States.

The President’s action, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, was part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria.

President Tinubu, Ngelale said, directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to freeze the processing of visas for all government officials seeking to travel to New York for the UNGA’s official schedule of activities.

The statement further explained: “To prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is, accordingly, guided on official visa processing while Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official, who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority.

“By this directive of the President, all ministries, departments and agencies are mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event.

“Where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process.

“The President wishes to affirm that, henceforth, government officials and government expenditure must reflect the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation,” it added.

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly, UNGA 78, is happening from September 12 to 30, 2023.

The first day of the high-level general debate will be Monday, September 25.