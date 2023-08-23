Tinubu as oil minister

NIGERIANS received with mixed feelings the apportioning of portfolios to President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet nominees. Some of the appointments were well-received because of the track records of those entrusted with vital posts.

For instance, the appointment of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, can revive the fortunes of Abuja, which have been in a nosedive since the tenure of Malam Nasir el-Rufai ended in 2007.

Wike’s infrastructural profile in Rivers State and his strong character are needed for Abuja’s infrastructural rejuvenation. Tinubu has shown that the FCT is not only for people from one part of the country.

Also, Senator Dave Umahi’s appointment as Works Minister is based on his astonishing infrastructural achievements in Ebonyi as its governor, despite the state being among the smallest federal revenue recipients. Tinubu is commended for de-emphasising a propaganda-driven cabinet by sending Festus Keyamo and Dele Alake to areas where they will face their jobs without pandering to frivolities.

Also, Wale Edun, being a sound economist and longstanding Tinubu ally, should do well as Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy which virtually makes him the prime minister. We do not expect a repeat of the economic policy blind grabs of the Buhari era. Also, we should expect good performance in Communications with Bosun Tijani there, Prof Ali Pate in Health and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) as Attorney General and Justice Minister, unless they choose to play politics.

Three appointments, however, left Nigerians seriously worried. What really is former governor Bello Matawalle’s merit for appointment as minister while he has a case to answer with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission?

The most contentious of all is Tinubu’s continuation of the discredited practice of presidents appointing themselves oil ministers. We have always frowned on this practice because since former president Olusegun Obasanjo started it in 2003, we have not seen any contribution it has made to the improvement of the sector.

Under Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari as Petroleum Ministers, multibillion dollar turnaround maintenances were conducted on our refineries, yet we have no refining capacity.

Oil theft flourished and Nigeria was unable to meet more than half of her OPEC production quota. What new thing can Tinubu bring to this dismal legacy of presidents doubling as Petroleum Ministers?

The most worrisome issue is that while the National Assembly can summon ministers to clarify issues, they lack the nerve to summon president/ministers for the same purpose which is meant to foster accountability. This unwholesome practice keeps the oil sector opaque, impregnable and prone to unquantifiable levels of corruption.

Tinubu has more than enough on his plate as President. He should appoint a substantive Petroleum Minister.