Subsidy removal: Tinubu approves establishment of Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

The approval is in furtherance of his commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale made the disclosure in Abuja.

The initiative was to revolutionize the transportation landscape in the country, targeting over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles, while simultaneously bolstering in-country manufacturing, local assembly and expansive job creation in line with the presidential directive.

The landmark initiative comprising of a Comprehensive Adoption Strategy, would include: Empowering Workshops Programme/Nationwide Network of Workshops, Local Assembly and Job Creation as key points of emphasis with an initial focus on mass transit systems and student hubs in order to significantly reduce transit costs for the general populace in the immediate term.

Furthermore, in line with the PCNGI’s determination to ensure a seamless integration of CNG utility within the current midstream and downstream energy value chain to support its sustainability, the PCNGI would facilitate the provision of workshops across all geopolitical zones and states with essential kits and comprehensive training for newly employed staff, thus creating new opportunities for technical skill development and employment for Nigerians.

The new nationwide network of workshops, to be established through the initiative, would ensure widespread access and demand side utilization of CNG technology and CNG-related expertise, thereby facilitating smoother transitions for vehicle owners at the wider benefit of the Nigerian economy.

Under the aegis of the PCNGI, the agenda of development of new stakeholder-operated Intrastate Mass Transit systems built on CNG; support for states to onboard new CNG buses as part of their Intrastate Mass Transit network (wholesale conversion, retro-fitting and new purchase); the deployment of CNG buses through existing Private Mass Transit operators, including new financing programmes for operators through an innovative asset finance programme and incentivize investors to invest in CNG processing, distribution and utilization by providing incentives for enhanced investment and partnership would be achieved, amongst others.

Tinubu’s focus on assembling CNG-enabled vehicles within the country would stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and bolster the nation’s automotive manufacturing capabilities.

The launch of the initiative also underscored the administration’s commitment to fostering a cleaner environment by reducing carbon emissions and promoting energy security through the utilization of domestic natural gas resources.