SUBSIDY REMOVAL: AbdulRazaq okays N10,000 support for Kwara students

…Govt to publish application link this week

…to support security agencies with stipends

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the payment of N10,000 each to students of Kwara origin in public-owned tertiary institutions.

The Governor has also approved a stipend of N10,000 each for some categories of security agents defined as the first line of defence, which would be disbursed through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) Office.

The approval for students’ support, described as one-off in its scope, is a departure from the previous bursary award, which covered only final year students of tertiary schools.

The Governor had raised bursary award from the age-long N5,000 to N10,000 for final year students.

The special support will be coordinated by a government committee to be headed by Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, chairman of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB). He will be supported by officials from the Ministry of Tertiary Institution, bursary department, Ministry of Finance, and a representative each from the National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS) and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Kwara State.

The committee will publish a web link through which all students eligible for state bursary would apply for the support within dates to be announced, filling required information and documents.