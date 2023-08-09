Subsidy: Gov Oyebanji rolls out free shuttle buses for workers, students

…payment of monthly allowance of N5,000 to 10,000 households

In a bid to cushion the effects of subsidy removal in Ekiti, Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday announced the provision of free shuttle buses for workers, students and payment of monthly allowances to specified households

Oyebanji, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, by the Commissioner of Finance, Akintunde Oyebode, said the free bus shuttle will ease transportation and reduce the effects of subsidy removal on the citizens.

Oyebanji also approved the payment of N5,000 as a conditional cash transfer to 10,000 households from August till December 2023, especially to the aged people.

Other items on the palliatives list include, payment of one month’s pension arrears for state and local government pensioner, payment of one month subvention arrears to tertiary Institutions, among others.

The statement disclosed that the palliatives were recommendations of the committee, set up by the Governor to initiate interventions that will soften the impact of the subsidy removal.

The recommendations of the committee chaired by the state finance commissioner, Oyebode and which had revived the approval of Governor Oyebanji, includes, “payment of one month’s pension arrears for State and Local Government pensioners.

“Implementation of consequential adjustment for workers on GL. 14 to GL. 17 for State and Local Government workers.

“Implementation of 90% CONHESS and 100% Hazard Allowance for health workers at the Local Governments.

“Implementation of salary parity for clinical staff of the Hospitals’ Management Board.

“Implementation of financial benefits of 2020 and 2021 promotions for State and Local Government workers.

“Immediate payment of one-month subvention arrears to tertiary institution.

“Provision of free shuttle buses for workers and students to ease transportation to/from work and school respectively.

“Payment of N5,000 as a conditional cash transfer to 10,000 households from August till December 2023, with emphasis on our aged people.

“Inclusion of 10,000 persons in the Ulera Wa health insurance programme.

“A food distribution programme that will commence this month.

“The distribution of inputs to farmers as well as financial support to small businesses and our informal sector”.