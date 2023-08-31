Strange disease destroys Ginger farms worth billions in Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ginger farmers in Southern Kaduna have counted losses as a strange disease suspected to be fungal infection affected their ginger production , leaving them with a loss of over N10 billion.

However, the National Ginger Association of Nigeria (NGAN) in collaboration with Non Farmer Initiative came to the farmers’ rescue and empowered 18 of the affected farmers with the sum of N50,000.00 each.

National President of the Ginger Association, Squadron Leader, N B. Daudu (rtd.) told Journalists in Kachia,headquarters of Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State that already, they have made a call to the Federal and the State governments to provide some antidotes that will curb the menace of the disease.

“Government should provide palliatives, as to reduce the pandemic currently being experienced by the Ginger farmers in Southern Kaduna,” he said.

Connecting on the output of the product, the National President explained that due to lack of Ginger processing plant, Nigerian Ginger is unable to attract competitive prices in the world market.

He saud ” It is therefore logical to set up a Ginger processing plant in order to meet the international quality standard. The quality of our processed Ginger and its packaging have made our dear nation to be performing far below expectation in the Ginger export around the world.”

Chairman of Kachia Local Government, Hon. Aaron Bako and Director of Agriculture and Forestry, Queen Victor Saidu respectively,said that Ginger was mainly the major source of the people’s livelihood in the area.

They said “these impoverished Ginger Farmers have equally contributed to the GDP of Nigeria. So, it is on this note that we are calling on the Governments to come to the aide of our people who have been badly affected by this strange disease.”

Representative of the Non Farmer Initiative, Captain Maikano Abdullahi Sara (rtd), said the empowerment programme was aimed at cushioning the effect of the pandemic which was organised recently.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers who benefited from the empowerment project,Rita Asabe, said “we are appreciative of the gesture, and we are also calling on the government to please come to our aide.”

She said they would utilise the money judiciously.