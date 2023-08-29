Stop using my songs in your campaign, Eminem warns Republican presidential aspirant

United States rap star, Marshall Bruce Mathers III popularly known as Eminem has asked aspiring Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his songs in his campaign.

Eminem gave the warning a week after Ramaswamy, made an impromptu performance of ‘Lose Yourself’ during his campaign rally at the Iowa State Fair.

BBC revealed that Eminem made the request via the performing rights organisation BMI in a letter dated 23 August.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, is contesting to unseat former US president Donald Trump as the presumed 2024 Republican nominee.

A spokeswoman for Ramaswamy said he will comply with the request by Eminem, as the letter said the company “received a communication from” Eminem objecting to the Republican’s use of his “musical compositions”.

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach” of its licence,” it added.

Referring to an Eminem lyric, campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to US media, “Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose.”

“To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady.”

Ramaswamy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to make light of the situation.

“Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn’t just say what I think he did, did he?” he wrote, referring to more of Eminem’s lyrics.

As the incident has been a subject of discussion, it should be noted that US politicians and musicians have clashed over the use of music for decades.