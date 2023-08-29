States receive FG palliatives, begin distribution of grains to beneficiaries

‘palliatives mattresses

The Osun and Ekiti state governments have reiterated their resolve to ensure that palliatives received from the Federal Government reach the intended beneficiaries.

Investigations by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reveal that the two states had taken delivery of truckloads of rice and maize as well as receipt of part of the N5 billion announced as palliatives to the state by the Federal government.

The FG had recently announced the release of N5 billion and food items as palliatives to states to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on petrol on Nigerians.

While the Ondo State government was not forthcoming with information on the receipt of the federal government palliatives, the Osun and Ekiti state governments confirmed receiving the first tranche which it has started distributing to beneficiaries.

In Osun, the government said it had received N2 billion out of the N5 billion Federal Government’s palliatives to the state.

Mr Kolapo Alimi, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, said this adding that the template and modalities of payment will soon be made public by the Palliative Committee at their next meeting

The commissioner, however, said that the state government through its palliative committee and the Ministry of Special Duties and Regional Integration would begin the distribution of the subsidised rice palliative on Tuesday.

He said that the mode of sharing had been finalised by the committee, adding that beneficiaries would begin to receive the rice palliatives according to the timetable prepared to capture everyone.

Kolapo said that 5,700 bags of 50kg of rice will be distributed to the people.

“The total number of the subsidised rice palliatives that will be distributed is 5,700.

“3,000 of 50kg bags of rice from the first batch of palliatives and 2,700 of 50kg bags of rice from the 14,000 second batch.

The commissioner said that the state was still expecting 11,300 bags of 50kg of rice and 3,000 metric tonnes of maize from the federal government.

“As the distribution and collection of the rice palliatives begins, we urge our people to be orderly.

“And as government, we assure everyone that the palliatives given to the state by the Federal government will get to the target beneficiaries across the state”, he said.

An investigation by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reveals that the distribution of the Federal Government’s palliatives has begun in Ekiti.

This is coming just as the State Government, dispelled insinuations in some quarters, claiming that politics and other considerations might be applied in execution of the exercise.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, who doubles as Chairman of the Palliative Distribution Committee, said that the distribution had begun since last Wednesday.

He assured the people that the distribution of the economic relief package to vulnerable persons in the state had no political undertone, as being peddled, and would get to the targeted beneficiaries.

The commissioner said that the Federal Government delivered 3,000 bags of grains to the state of which 18 bags were discovered to be spoilt, thereby leaving only 2,982 for distribution to the public, particularly the vulnerable and less privileged.

According to him, the state government had distributed an appreciable number of palliatives to residents in the 177 wards of the state.

Giving an insight to the criteria and mode of distribution, Boluwade said “Each of the 177 wards of the state got 10 bags of rice each.

“Part of the criteria was that we must prioritise widows and women in the wards. We also specially allocated 100 bags for widows.

“All the artisans in the private sector, shared 200 bags of rice while the transport unions got 180 bags.

“All the market women in Ekiti state were allocated 100 bags. Persons with disabilities got 150 bags.

“The elderly, that is, pensioners, got 100 bags. Civil servants, comprising the junior staff members, also got 100 bags.”

The Chairman of the Palliatives Distribution Committee assured residents that the palliatives would get to everyone in subsequent tranches.

” The government is for everybody, devoid of colouration, let members of the committee be there themselves and watch, as we distribute, for the sake of accountability.

Boluwade said that the design was to let the palliatives get to the proposed people and not stop at the local government level.

“Let it go to the wards and from the wards to each household. Ten bags go to each ward in Ekiti, and Ekiti has 177 wards”, he said.

Also, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Taiwo Olatubosun, said that the distribution was being done in batches, and would reach everyone, irrespective of political parties.

“The issue of palliative here in Ekiti is a continuous exercise, and it would continue in the manner the state had been doing, to ensure wider coverage.

“We have a plan to make life better for the people, and Gov. Biodun Oyebanji is determined to ensure that we continue to promote that vision and mantra of shared prosperity,” he said.

Olatubosun disclosed that the members of the Distribution Committee included officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Muslim Society, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees etc.

“We have the monitoring and evaluation committee, which is separate from the palliative distribution committee, all aimed at ensuring that the palliatives get to the beneficiaries”, he said.

Confirming the distribution, the Chairman, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ekiti Chapter, Mr Olabode Adetunji, who is also the Chairman, of Efon Local Government Area, said that the bags of grains had been received and would be distributed to the poorest of the poor at the wards.

” It is not a party thing; as long as you reside in Ekiti and among the vulnerable, you will get it.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Sunday Ajimoko, said that vulnerable ones in the community would receive rice as palliative as directed by the state governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

Ajimoko explained that a total of 50 bags of rice was received from the state while 10 bags each were allocated towards in the area for vulnerable persons.

“I am delighted with the palliatives given to us by the Federal Government. As I speak to you now, we have compiled the list of the beneficiaries, according to their wards.

“It is10 bags of rice to each wards, and it is very transparent. The distribution of the palliatives won’t be based on political affiliation.

“So, there is no question of whether you are a member of either People Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) or All Progressives Congress (APC). They all benefitted.

One of the beneficiaries of the palliatives, Mrs Olubunmi Ajayi, a widow, thanked the state governor for counting the widows worthy to be considered for palliatives at a difficult period in Nigeria.

She prayed that God would continually grant him wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state.

Speaking on the distribution, an Economist, Dr Busuyi Adesina, explained that the Federal government initiative in giving N5 billion and 3000 bags of rice to each state of the federation, including Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was a welcome development.

Adesina advised state governors to utilise both financial benefits and food to cushion the effect of hardship as a result of hike in price of petrol, food items and transportation in various states.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government had last Thursday, announced the release a total of N180bn palliative package to states to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Under the arrangement, each state was expected to get N5 billion and 180 trucks of rice, as part of measures to address the pains of the subsidy removal.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno announced the release of the palliative at the end of the 135th National Economic Council meeting, presided over by Vice-President Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

Zulum disclosed that the N5 billion was to enable state governments procure 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize and fertilizers, to cushion the effect of food shortage across the country.

He added that considering the urgency in meeting the need to mitigate the skyrocketing food prices across the country, the Federal Government had last week released five trucks of rice to each state of the federation.

The governor said, “this funding has to be shared with a formula as follows: 52 per cent of this money is given to the states as grants, while 48 per cent of the N5billion is to be paid back on an instalment basis within a period of 20 months to the CBN by the states and the local government areas in Nigeria.”