Spotlight on Abbey Awesome, his band

By Ayo Onikoyi

Abbey Awesome, the vibrant and talented musician, has been causing a stir in Nigeria’s social scene with his unique style of energetic and creative afro-juju music. From his humble beginnings, singing in the church as a child, Abbey has developed into a professional singer with an eventful career.

Throughout his musical journey, Abbey has had the privilege of performing with various renowned artists and sharing the stage with respected musicians. His extensive knowledge and wealth of experience in the music field has contributed to his success. Abbey has been associated with notable bands and artists such as Segun Blessing (juju artist), Busola Oke (gospel singer), Shuga Band, and Rapture Band.

Abbey’s own band, the “Awesome Tones Band,” was formed a few years ago, with Abbey taking the lead as the band’s singer. The band’s versatility knows no bounds, as they are proficient in various genres including juju, fuji, apala, high life, afro hip hop, naija hip-hop/dancehall, foreign contemporary, and local sounds.

Abbey draws inspiration from renowned figures in the music world, including the late American entertainer, Michael Jackson, Nigerian juju music legend, King Sunny Ade, Lagbaja, Sunny Nneji, and Daddy Showkey. This wide range of influences is reflected in the band’s diverse repertoire and their ability to deliver captivating performances.

Abbey and his renowned Awesome Tones Band have not only captivated audiences in Nigeria but have also taken their music to international stages. They have performed in countries such as Ghana, Dubai, Turkey, and various cities in the United States of America.