Speaker’s wife, others storm Kano, ahead of Deputy Senate President Son’s wedding

Kano State today was set agog as the wife of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt, Hon, Tajudeen Abbas, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas and some political Heavy weights in Nigeria stormed the commercial nerve center of Northern Nigeria, Kano, to grace the wedding of the son of the Deputy Senate President (DSP), Senator Barau Jibrin.

The wedding fatiha took place at the magnificent Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque, Goron Dutse, in Kano, after the juma’at prayers.

Abdullahi Barau Jibrin (Amir) is the groom, while Bilkisu, the daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Aliyu Sani Madaki, is the bride.

The wedding celebrations will have the Speaker’s wife as the Mother of the Day.

Vice President, Senator Kashim Shetima; President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas; some states governors; lawmakers, and other dignitaries also converged in the city.

The Speaker’s Wife upon arrival at Kano Airport was received by Hajiya A’isha Lawal Saji, Commissioner of Women Affairs Kano State, Hajiya Sadiya Abdu Bichi, Special Adviser on Women Affairs and Bashir Sanata Special Assistant to the Governor on Publicity amongst others.