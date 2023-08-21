Spanish FA President Rubiales apologises for kissing Hermoso after World Cup win

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Spanish football federation president, Luis Rubiales, has apologised for kissing midfileder Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup.

Spain’s all-time leading scorer, Jenni Hermoso was grabbed and kissed passionately by Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales, during the presentation of medals, following the team’s 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final.

On Monday, Rubiales said: “I was completely wrong, I have to admit it.

“It was without bad intention at a time with a lot of excitement. In the moment, we saw it as natural, but outside a commotion has formed.

“I have to apologise, learn from this, and understand that when you are president you have to be more careful.”

“I didn’t like it,” Hermoso had posted on Instagram, but a statement released later on her behalf defended Rubiales.

In the statement released by the Spanish football federation, following the player’s initial comment about disliking the kiss, Hermoso said the moment was a “natural gesture of affection”.

The 31-year-old said: “It was a completely spontaneous mutual gesture due to the immense joy of winning a World Cup. The president and I have a great relationship; his behaviour towards all of us has been exemplary, and it was a natural expression of affection and gratitude.”

However, the President himself waved it off, noting that only “idiots” are making a big deal out of it.

“When two people have a gesture of affection, that isn’t important, we can’t pay attention to idiocy. We’re [world] champions and I’ll focus on that,” he said.

Rubiales had been criticised by some Spanish government ministers and has also faced heavy criticism on social media.

Spain’s equalities minister Irene Montero said: “It’s a form of sexual violence women suffer on a daily basis.”

Montero added that up to now it had been “invisible” and that it is something “we can’t normalise”.

“We should not assume kissing without consent is something ‘that happens’,” she said.

Spain’s sports minister Miquel Iceta told Spanish public radio it was “unacceptable” for Rubiales to kiss Hermoso, adding: “The first thing he has to do is to give explanations and make apologies, it is the logical and reasonable thing to do.”

Rubiales’ actions were heavily criticised on social media, with ‘dimision ya’ – ‘resign now’ in English – trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, in Spain.

Spanish newspaper El Pais ran the headline “Jenni didn’t like Rubiales’ kiss, neither did we”.

The Spanish football federation president told Spanish broadcaster COPE it was “a kiss between two friends celebrating something” and those who saw it differently were “idiots and stupid people”.

“Let’s ignore them and enjoy the good things,” he added, before offering a different view on Monday where he eventually apologized to Hermoso.

Spain won the World Cup despite controversy over coach Jorge Vilda, who survived a player revolt to keep his job.

Spain captain Olga Carmona, who scored her country’s winner in the Women’s World Cup final, was told after the game that her father had died.