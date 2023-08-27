Skin Therapy beauty and Spa is necessity for all, says Mimi Whyte-Femi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Mimi Whyte-Femi is an internationally licensed aesthetician and skin therapist who runs a beauty outfit, Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa from Lagos, Abuja and Portharcourt having been in the business for over 10 years.

In a recent chat with Potpourri, the drop-dead-gorgeous entrepreneur harps on the importance of continuity in maintaining one’s beauty, saying using products is not enough to maintain healthy, glowing skin.

In her estimation, a good skincare helps the skin stay in good condition, adding that everyone sheds skin cells throughout the day, so it’s important to keep your skin glowing and in good condition.

” An effective routine can help prevent acne, treat wrinkles, and help keep your skin looking its best. There’s nothing like healthy glowing skin. Be you light-skinned, caramel tone-skinned or dark skinned. As the largest organ you have, your skin is essential to your general health. If you take care of it, it can help take care of you. This is why it is so important to have a well-thought-out skin care routine. It is absolutely worth the time and energy to take care of your skin on a daily basis. It is a pretty well-known fact that you will feel better when you look better. Having a daily skin care routine helps you to look your best and put your best foot forward when you go out into the world,” she said.

Mimi Whyte-Femi recently opened a branch of Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa in Port Harcourt and she explains the big reason behind the move

“Like I said for most people , products alone can’t do the work , you would need to include some in-spa treatment services. And we have clients who always travel in from port harcourt to come get their routine services done . So I opened the branch to make it easier and also reach potential customers who need us .Also, port harcourt people in general need to experience the amazing wonders of our products and services.

Speaking further, she harps on the importance of continually taking care of the skin, saying having beautiful skin as you get older means making smart choices throughout your life. Just as doing the right things now can help you down the road, bad skin care choices can have lifelong impacts as well.

Hear her : “I believe it is very important in general to care and pamper your skin and self as it represents you for the rest of your life. It just keeps your skin looking younger as the day goes by. When it comes to skin care, there is no question that prevention is easier than fixing a problem. Even if your skin is glowing and beautiful today, there is no guarantee that will be the case tomorrow. This is because your skin cells are shedding on a daily basis. The skin that is revealed in the future can be dull and full of imperfections unless you are utilizing a proper skin care routine.”

Mimi Whyte Femi founded Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa in 2012 and has carved a niche for herself and brand as a powerhouse in the skincare and beauty industry in Nigeria While she is an internationally certified skin therapist and Aesthetician she employs best practices and technology to deliver top notch services.