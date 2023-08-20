Singer, Phatiah shines at 2023 Esteem Awards

By Ayo Onikoyi

At the 2023 Esteem Awards held on August 5, 2023 in Lagos, it was a two-in-one affair for Fatiah Kanyinsola Ojediran, the music youngster known as Phatiah, as she carted home the best single collabo award of the year for her music single, “Hallelujah” in which she featured Zlatan Ibile.

Aside winning the best single collabo award in recognition of her latest music effort, the “Education” and “Jeje” crooner, Phatiah also mounted the stage to thrill the guests with her wholesome brand of music that has been acknowledged far and wide for its deep lyrics, with guests in attendance at the award ceremony expressing appreciation through applause and several accolades they showered on her for her performance.

No doubt, Phatiah’s stagecraft has come of age to a level where it is being appreciated by all and sundry as evidenced through her recent performances across various locations and various events. Expressing his satisfaction after the event, Nigeria’s top DJ, DJ Bombastic, gave Phatiah’s performance a thumbs up and described her as one of the next big things in Nigeria’s music industry.

Artist Manager, Quadri Rasheed Atanda, the present lead artist manager for Climax Events and Entertainment, who also doubles as Artist Manager for Phatiah also expressed his satisfaction at her music performance.

Corroborating this view, Phatiah’s publicity manager who also provides support and services for Phatiah as her chaperon, Blessing Fisayo Aletan agreed that Phatiah is indeed coming of age, while assuring that Phatiah still has aces up her sleeves that she is yet to reveal to the world, as such, music enthusiasts should keep their fingers crossed for more of Phatiah.

Moreover, the helmsman of Climax Travel and Tours and her sister company, Climax Entertainment and Events, Mr Jamiu Abiodun Ojediran was elated after the event that Phatiah has remained a worthwhile investment of the events and entertainment company.