Senator Adeola adopts murdered aide’s children

…. million for children’s education from Senator’s and associates’ contributions

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West) has adopted the three children of his murdered aide, Mr. Adeniyi Oluwatosin Sanni.

Sanni was killed on August 5, 2023, after an encounter with security agents at a check point in Ojodu Berger area of Ikeja and his body was dumped in the Oshodi area.

Speaking through the Director General of his campaign organization in Lagos at the funeral in RCCG RHEMA CHAPEL, Redemption Camp in Mowe, Barrister Babatunde Raji-Label said Senator Adeola has adopted Moraraoluwa, Oluwashindara and Oluwafeyidara Sanni as his children henceforth.

He added that the welfare of his aged mother and immediate family will be catered for on a monthly basis

“It impossible for me to find a replacement for Niyi. He is my blood and a dedicated aide of almost two decades. I am greatly grieved by his unwarranted death. As a father figure to him, I had to stay away from his funeral as tradition demands”, he stated.

Senator Adeola disclosed that a Trust fund he established with a donation and contributions from friends, associates and colleagues yielded N55 million in less than a week and the fund has been applied to pay for the children’s education in their present institution with adjustment for increases for the next 6 to 10 years of their education.

Senator Adeola thanked all those who commiserated with him and members of Mr. Sanni’s Family with a prayer that God Almighty will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The sermon for the funeral was given by Pastor Gbenga Odunowo of the Young Adult and Youth Church of RCCG RHEMA CHAPEL with the theme that only our good works while alive matters, stressing that the testimonies about Mr. Sanni is a pointer to the good works he did while alive.

The Pastor urged all to do good works while alive and accepted Jesus Christ as their savior for the salvation of their souls.

The funeral service was attended by associates of the Senator from Lagos and Ogun State, including Hon. Adekunle Adesina, Hon. Babatunde Olaotan, Pastor Kenny Jones, Mrs. Funmi Efuwape, Hon. Dr. Babatunde Adejare and a host of others.