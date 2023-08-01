S’Court, NBA, Obaseki, Mbah mourn as Justice Nweze dies at 64

….High Court judge, Justice Mallong, passes on

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Supreme Court, yesterday, confirmed the death of one of its Justices, Chima Nweze.

The apex court, in a statement, disclosed that Justice Nweze, who was 64 years old, died on July 29, after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and that of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, have mourned the passing of Justice Nweze.

Likewise, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has described the deceased jurist as a “disciplined, hardworking, and courageous judicial officer”.

The Supreme Court, in a statement by its Director of Press and Information, Dr. Akande Festus, said: “Justice Nweze gave a sterling account of himself in the discharge of his official duties at the Supreme Court.

“He had largely made himself a pliable legal personality that had diligently sunk a pool of enduring legal knowledge and experience in all his judicial pronouncements.

“He had been a formidable ally of his brother Justices, an admirable pillar of support to the staff and management of the Supreme Court and, indeed, a dependable father-figure to all.

“It will be an understatement to say we are all going to miss him dearly.

“Funeral arrangements would be announced by the family in due course,” the apex court added.

He was disciplined, hardworking judicial officer —NBA

Likewise, NBA, through its President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, described the deceased jurist as a “disciplined, hardworking, and courageous judicial officer.”

The NBA President, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal, said he received the sad news “with shock and dismay”, stressing that Justice Nweze was an astute and erudite jurist.

He said: “His lordship’s numerous decisions have shaped, impacted and developed our law and jurisprudence. He was a disciplined, hardworking, and courageous judicial officer.

“The NBA President condoles with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, the entire Nigerian Judiciary, the Government and People of Enugu State, friends and family of Justice Nweze over the demise of his lordship and prays that the Almighty God comforts his lordship’s family and friends.”

He was quintessential, intellectual jurist —Obaseki

Governor Obaseki, in a statement, described the legal icon as a quintessential and intellectual jurist, whose pronouncements on the bench advanced the cause of justice delivery in Nigeria.

The governor said, “I received with rude shock the sad news of the passing of Justice Nweze.

“Nweze, one of Nigeria’s most intellectual and revered jurists was a man of great wisdom and insights, who served the country with his rare knowledge and understanding of the law, advancing the course of justice delivery and contributing immensely to the unity and development of the Country.

“His demise leaves a huge gap in the Supreme Court considering his experience and dedication to interpretation of the constitution. He will be sorely missed.

“I commiserate with the judiciary and the Supreme Court as well as the Nweze family, friends, and associates and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he added.

I’m in shock of his sudden death —Mbah

Governor Mbah, meanwhile, expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of Justice Nweze.

In a statement, he said: “I received with utter shock and sadness the news of the passing away of one of the Nigeria’s most celebrated, globally-renowned, and first-class Justices of the Supreme Court, Justice Nweze.

“I am deeply pained by this colossal loss not only to the government and people of Enugu State and Nigeria, but also to humanity.

“His Lordship was, indeed, an epitome of humility, dedication, commitment, and selflessness in his pursuit of unbiased justice for humankind. Testimonies abound from the bar and bench affirming his well-earned reputation for judicial decisions guided by knowledge, integrity and truthfulness. He was a justice of peace, equity and love.

“I want to join his family, members of the noble and prestigious profession, learned jurists of the judiciary, and distinguished minds from all walks of life to mourn this great pride of Enugu State, even as the government and good people of our beloved state salute the unexampled leadership skills, sense of justice and legacies that His Lordship, Justice Nweze, left behind for the practitioners in the legal profession.

“Words alone cannot describe his place in our hearts. We will continue to miss His Lordship. Our thoughts and prayers are always with his family.”

High Court judge, Justice Mallong, passes on

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Federal High Court, yesterday, also announced the death of one of its judges, Justice Peter Mallong.

The high court, in a statement by its Chief Registrar, Mr. Hassan Sulaiman, disclosed that Justice Mallong died in Abuja on Sunday.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our own , Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong, a judge of the Federal High Court, who passed away on July 30, 2023 unexpectedly after a brief illness in Abuja.

“We will miss him more than words can express. Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due time,” the statement read.

Justice Nweze’s profile

Until his death, Justice Nweze, a native of Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was the only Justice on the Supreme Court bench that was from the South East geopolitical zone.

He was born on September 25, 1958, and was married to Justice Ugonne Nweze of the Enugu State Judiciary.

The late Justice Nweze had his LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD in Law at the prestigious University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus in 1983, 1995 and 2001, respectively.

He was also a recipient of LL.D. Degree; and was an Associate Professor of Law at Ebonyi State University and a Visiting Professor of Law, Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

His Lordship was a Judge of the High Court of Justice, Enugu State, from 1995 to 2007; Justice of the Court of Appeal from 2008 to 2014; and was elevated to the Supreme Court Bench on 29 October, 2014, where he served until his death.

Remarkably, Justice Nweze, who was on a panel that was headed by a former CJN, Justice Tanko Ibrahim, delivered a dissenting judgement that challenged the removal of Mr. Emeka Ihedioha as the duly elected Governor of Imo state in 2020, by the apex court.

He was equally a member of a panel of the Supreme Court that gave a controversial judgment that allowed the immediate past Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, to contest the 2023 general elections.

With Justice Nweze’s death, the number of justices on the Supreme Court bench has further depleted to 11.