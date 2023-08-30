RSUTH records 15 successful brain surgeries

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State University Teaching Hospital said it has recorded 15 successful brain surgeries.

The management of RSUTH said the achievements were recorded between May, after the institution was transformed from a secondary health provider to tertiary, and August this year.

The management said the facility has achieved milestones in neurosurgery following the series of successful brain surgeries it has completed within the period.

The Chief Medical Director of RSUTH, Prof. Chizindu Alikor, said the surgeries which ranged from pathological issues in the brain, congenital disorder of the spine in children amongst others were feats worth mentioning as the hospital continues to break even amongst tertiary health institutions in the country.

He hinted: “Some of the brain pathologies such as intracranial hemorrhage (bleeding into the brain) have had surgeries performed successfully and discharged

“Surgeries have also been performed successfully in children with various congenital diseases including Ventriculo-Peritoneal Shunt surgeries for children with Hydrocephalus, which is a condition were there’s extensive cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricular system of the brain. During the Ventriculo-Peritoneal shunt procedure, a flap is cut in the scalp and a small hole is drilled in the skull and a small catheter is passed into a ventricle of the brain.

“With every ventriculo-Peritoneal shunt carried out at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, the patients (Children) have been saved from blindness, inability to walk and mental decline.”

The CMD noted that medical doctors in the hospital have also been able to repair Myelomeningoceles, which is a birth defect in which the backbone and spinal canal do not close fully before birth.

According to Alikor, the desire of the hospital is to provide very vital health services to Nigerians living with different health conditions as an important tertiary health facility., which he said is in line with the focal message of the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh.

He said: “And after a successful repair of myelomeningocele they are not just discharged, they are transferred to the continence clinic of the hospital for supportive care before discharge.

“We will continue to render these very important services to people living with Hydrocephalus and other congenital and acquired Neurosurgical pathologies in our environment as long as they make themselves available.