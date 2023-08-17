Ronaldo responsible for Saudi Pro League boost  – Neymar

New Al Hilal player Neymar has credited Al Nassr and Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo for igniting his recent transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Neymar joined Riyadh-based Al Hilal in a transfer worth €90 million from PSG to put an end to his 10-year stay in Europe, where he also played for Barcelona.

The 31-year-old told the club’s channel that he believes Ronaldo is the reason why players currently move to the Middle East.

“I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this, and everybody called him ‘crazy,’ and this and that. Today, you see the league grow more and more.”

Neymar also stated he is ready for a new challenge after joining a “competitive league.”

“The league will be very competitive, especially after the signings made in the summer transfer window. I believe competitiveness is important. That’s why I am joining this league. I am driven by challenges. I am there to help the league grow.

“I am very excited to write a new story chasing all the objectives with the club and my teammates—winning more and more titles and fulfilling the club’s ambition. I am very excited in that regard.”

Neymar is the latest addition to the list of top stars from Europe to move to the Saudi League this summer.