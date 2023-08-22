Roads constructed under Tinubu‘ll last minimum 6 years – Umahi

…says better days for infrastructural development are here

By John Alechenu

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi has said roads constructed under the President Bola Tinubu- led administration, will have a minimum lifespan of 6 years before any repair is carried out.

Umahi gave this assurance while speaking at a reception organised in his honour by the Ebonyi State Government, in Abuja, yesterday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Information, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Blessing Lanre-Adams.

She quoted the minister as assuring road users that during his tenure as the Minister of Works, he will ensure that federal roads are put in proper conditions for the benefit of all Nigerians

According to her, the Minister expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy of the appointment.

Umahi was quoted as saying, “Let me thank Mr President so much, I also ask the people of the South East to thank him, Mr President has shown us love, Mr President has shown us inclusiveness, Mr President has challenged us.”

The Minister equally vowed to ensure that under his watch, Nigerians will witness vigour, diligence and commitment to road Infrastructural development.

Umahi also expressed appreciation to the Ebonyi State Governor for Organising the reception in his honour.

In his remarks, Senate President, Godswill O. Akpabio, who was represented by the Deputy Senate President Sen.Barau Jibril, eulogised the Minister and expressed confidence in Umahi’s ability to deliver on his new assignment.

In a goodwill message at the event, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Nwifuru Francis Ogbonna expressed gratitude to the President for the honour done his state with the appointment of a worthy son.

He said, “My profound appreciation goes to Ahmed Bola Tinubu for assigning our own to chair the affairs of the Ministry of Works”, he said.

The Governor further assured the President on behalf of the government and people of Ebonyi that the choice of Umahi is one of the best noting that his predecessor whose record of performance is second to none will bring his experience to bear in his new assignment.

Earlier, Imo State Governor, Sen.Hope Uzodimma, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the “gift “ given to the South East and urged the Minister to replicate in the Works Ministry the good work he did in his state while he served as the Governor and even do more for Nigeria.

Umahi served as Senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the 10th Assembly in 2023, and as a Governor of Ebonyi State from 2015-2023, and Deputy Governor from 2011-2015. He is a certified Engineer.

Other dignitaries at the occasion included: Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Chief Bisi Akande, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, some former Governors, representative of the Permanent Secretary, Engr Folorunsho Esan and Directors of the Ministry, among several other dignitaries.