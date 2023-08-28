Residents invade, loot palliative warehouse in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Sunday reportedly invaded and looted a warehouse where palliatives are kept.

The warehouse located in Kpansia suburb of the state capital is where the 2022 flood palliatives were stored.

However, it was not confirmed whether the subsidy palliatives provided by President Bola Tinubu to states to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal are among the items looted by the hungry residents.

Confirming the invasion of the warehouse, the Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, said the incident occured at about 7:45pm on Sunday almost an hour after the Director-General, Walamam Igrubia, alongside some BYSEMA personnel, left the warehouse premises, adding that during the 2022 flood in the state, the Agency used the warehouse to store food items.

BYSEMA in the statement condemns the action of the yet-to-be-identified persons that invaded the premises of a warehouse and also condemns the attempt to politicise the incident by opposition elements in the state.