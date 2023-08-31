Reps committee never demanded bribe from us – Rectors

… as committee write ICPC to investigate alleged account involved

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

Rectors of Federal Polytechnics across the country on Thursday refuted allegations that they were asked to give bribes by members of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating alleged job racketeering and mismanagement of the Integrated Personnel Payment Information System (IPPIS) by Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Chairman of the Committee of Federal Polytechnics’ Rectors, Engr Yahaya Mohammed who spoke on behalf of the polytechnic rectors who were present at the resumed hearing of the investigative hearing said they had at no time interfaced with any member of the panel and also denied being given any account number to pay bribes as alleged.

Recall that an online platform had on Tuesday in an investigation, reported how some members of the panel had asked vice chancellors of universities and heads of tertiary institutions to pay certain amount of money as bribes into a bank account inorder to give them a soft landing.

Members of the committee were also reported to have been engaging in extortion of money from heads of federal ministries, departments and agencies, including those of tertiary institutions across the country.

Mohammed, who is also the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, said this when chairman of the adhoc committee, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi asked him to speak on the allegations of bribery and extortion levied against members of the committee as reported.

The rector said, “This is our first time of interfacing with the committee. All of us came into Abuja yesterday. Chairman, we are not in receipt of any account number or account name by any member of this committee. I will say under oath that we have not received any account number from any member of this committee.”

Gagdi said he has written to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the account number allegedly released to heads of tertiary institutions for the payments of bribes as reported.

He said, “I have already written to the ICPC to investigate that account number that was published, the owner of that account and whether there is any transaction by vice chancellors, rectors of polytechnics and leaders of tertiary institutions in the country.”

Gagdi also threatened that the committee would take legal action against the online medium over the publication which he said was to “blackmail and discredit” the committee.