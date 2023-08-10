Rent control: Achieving affordable housing, curbing inflation

By Gideon Okebu

Introduction

It is beyond disputation that shelter/housing is amongst man’s basic existential needs. Some Statutes like the ‘United Nations Declaration of Human Rights,1948’ and the ‘African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights 2004’ have recognised and elevated shelter beyond a need, to a basic human right that must be guaranteed by the Sovereign.

Affordable housing as a niche of housing can best be described as housing that is reasonably adequate in standard and location for lower or middle income households, and does not cost so much that a household is unlikely to be able to meet other basic needs on a sustainable basis.

Rent

Rent has been defined as “Consideration paid, usually periodically for the use or occupancy of property, especially real property.” Put differently, rent can be defined as a proceed/fruit derivable from property, which is received by a landlord in exchange for temporarily parting with possession of his property. Property acquirers who are desirous of return on investment from their properties often put up their properties for rent or lease, as opposed to an outright sale. Consequently, property holders part with ‘Possession’ of their property for a certain duration, in return for ‘Rent’.

Therefore, because shelter is a basic need of man that is common to all people, those who cannot afford the cost, price or conditions of acquiring property in the places where they are domiciled or resident, are constrained to obtain shelter for a certain duration of time by paying for possession rather than ownership of property.

It is prevalent to find low income earners and members of the lower middle class in rented properties in Nigeria, due to their meager or low earnings which are usually insufficient to acquire housing in urban settlements. Over 26 million households in Nigeria do not own their own homes. Nigeria has a population of 223,804,632 people and is the most populous country in Africa. Notwithstanding the foregoing, it is instructive to note that about 90% of Nigeria’s population falls into the bottom two classes of the social structure, the bottom two being: working class and underclass.

Types of Rent

For a proper understanding of rent control as discussed in this article, it is important to know the various types of rent. There are five types of rent, namely: agreed rent, rack/economic rent, ground rent, best rent and standard rent.

a. Agreed Rent: As the name implies, agreed rent is the consideration agreed upon by the various parties to a property contract.

b. Rack/Economic Rent: This is rent that is commensurate with the full value or a close approximate of the full value of the land. It is usually paid for the use of the improvements (buildings or other constructions) on the land, thus it is often referred to as Economic rent. The rent payable is usually based on the value of the land and the improvements.

c. Ground Rent: This is the rent which is payable to government for use of land. It is payable on every landed property, developed or not. The amount payable usually depends on the location and size of the land.

d. Standard Rent: This is rent that is fixed by statute, regulations or court orders. This type of rent is usually fixed and derivable from rent control legislations. It usually applies uniformly to the same category of property. For example: “The rent of all 1bedroom apartments in Ikoyi shall be $50 per month.”

e. Best Rent: This is rent that represents the highest value obtained or obtainable in respect of a piece of property.

What is Rent Control?

Rent Control in a nutshell can be defined as the intervention of the state through positive legislation in property contracts and arrangements, by placing a cap on the maximum rent payable for the occupation, possession and use of the real property. These controls have historically been applied mainly to housing/ residential schemes and arrangements. Usually, these laws regulate and control rent by dividing cities and states into zones and prescribing the maximum amount of rent payable, and the duration for which rent can be demanded in advance. In Nigeria, the first Rent Control legislation is traceable to the colonial era.

History of Rent Control in Nigeria

During World War II, the British colonial masters enacted the English Emergency Powers (Defence) Act of 1939 in order to restrict the increase in rent on residential premises in Lagos, which was over-crowded and unhealthily congested, as a result of the economic effect of the war. The operation and provisions of this law were later extended to other regions in Nigeria when urban cities had limited housing to meet the growing demand for housing. In order to protect tenants against profiteering landlords who leveraged on the housing scarcity in urban cities and settlements in the country, a National Legislation, Increase of Rent (Restrictions) Act of 1946 was enacted.

After independence was secured in 1960, the Rent Control (Lagos) Amendment Act of 1965 was passed, and thereafter with the creation of states, several states enacted their own rental control laws such as the Rent Control Edict of Bendel State 1972.

Who Can Control Rent?

In Nigeria, by virtue of the Land Use Act 1978, now Land Use Act 2004, all lands within the territorial boundaries of a state are vested in the Governor of that state. However, the vestment is not that of beneficial ownership, but of Trust. Thus, the Governor grants Rights of Occupancy to the natural and juristic persons for a specific duration of time, which is usually 99 (Ninety-Nine) years. Furthermore, by Section 14 of the Land Use Act, 2004, a holder of a right of occupancy has exclusive rights to the land which is the subject of the grant, against all persons other than the Governor.

The Powers of Governors over all lands within their territories are again buttressed by the Constitution of Nigeria, Section 44(2)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) provides that the Rights of a Citizen over immoveable property cannot affect any general law relating to leases, tenancies or any other right arising out of contracts. Consequently, any law or order of general applicability enacted in respect of landed property by a state is binding on all land and property ‘owners’/holders. Flowing from the above, what is referred to as ownership of landed property in common parlance is actually a lease/occupancy of landed property. It therefore means that the land and all the improvements belong to state quicquid plantatur solo solo cedit.Sequel to the foregoing, the State/Governor has the power to control rent of properties within the territory of the state. The Governors of various states had indeed exercised these powers in the past by enacting rent control statutes in various states in Nigeria, as alluded to above.

Contemporary Legislation

Many of the existing conventional rent control statutes of the various states have been repealed, while in the few states in which they are still in force, the Rent Control laws have been completely abandoned and left in obscurity. In exemplifying the above, the Lagos State laws will be used as a case study, given that Lagos is projected to be the world’s most populous city by 2100, the most densely populated city in Nigeria and the origin of Rent Control in Nigeria equally emanates from Lagos.

For instance, the repealed Rent Control and Recovery of Residential Premises Law (Laws of Lagos State Nigeria,1997)provided robust rent control measures which impacted the maximum duration of tenancy for which rent could be demanded in advance and the maximum standard rent payable for each type of property according to its location. The law made it unlawful to accept rent in excess of the standard rent prescribed for the type of accommodation provided.

The law also stipulated the duration of time after which rent review can be implemented, and further stipulated the percentage of increase per review. From the repeal of the Rent Control and Recovery of Residential Premises Law (Laws of Lagos State 1997) till the enactment of the Lagos State Tenancy Law 2011, all the subsequent rent and tenancy laws enacted and repealed gradually whittled down the robust rent control mechanisms in the 1997 law. By 2011, when the Lagos State Tenancy Law 2011 came into force, the law only made provision for a miniature ambit of rent control, by merely limiting the duration within which rent can be demanded and paid in advance, to a one-year period. No standard rent was prescribed and the detailed rent review provisions were also gone.

However, in 2022 the Lagos State Government introduced a law called the Lagos State Tenancy Law 2022 which further reduced the maximum rent payable in advance by a sitting tenant to three months. While this new law is a positive step in the direction of making housing more affordable, it is still necessary for a price control of rent, by fixing a maximum standard rent for various types of accommodations in various areas of urban cities, and not leaving it altogether to the individual whims and caprices of various landlords.

State of the Nation

The annual inflation rate in Nigeria accelerated for a sixth month to 22.79% in June 2023, which is the highest since September 2005. The Consumer Price Index, CPI, which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, soared by 2.1%.