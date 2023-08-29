Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ breaks record as first song to spend one year on US Billboard Chart

Nigerian music sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has reached another milestone as his song ‘Calm Down’ with Selena Gomez became the first song in history to spend one year on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

American data collection company, Chart Data made this known on Monday.

.@heisrema and @selenagomez's "Calm Down" becomes the first song in history to spend an entire year at #1 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart (52 weeks). pic.twitter.com/N4rFWC5mjJ — chart data (@chartdata) August 28, 2023

The hit-song has spent 52 weeks as number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

It plateaued on number three on the main chart, Billboard Hot 100, and reached number one on the Canadian Top Songs chart.

The song also entered into the Guinness World Record as the First No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart (the world’s first regional streaming chart).

It debuted at No. 1 when the MENA Chart was launched by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) on November 29, 2022.