Rector’s suspension: Osun Poly lecturers defy resumption order

Osun Polytechnic

By Shina Abubakar

LECTURERS of the Osun State Polytechnic Iree, yesterday, defied a resumption order by the school’s management following the suspension of the Rector and subsequent appointment of an acting Rector by the state government in the school.

The Academic Staff Union of the school, after the suspension of the Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo and the appointment of Mr Kehinde Alabi as acting Rector, suspended academic activities saying the suspension was a witch-hunt while Alabi’s appointment run contrary to the school’s extant laws.

The strike action disrupted the ongoing examination for part-time students, while lectures for regular students have been put on hold.

However, the school management, in a memo by Mr A. Adewoyin after a meeting with the state government, directed that the striking lecturers resumed duty on Monday, August 14.

But the lecturers, in a statement by ASUP’s secretary in the school, Ayinde Wasiu directed members not to engage in any academic activities pending its congress scheduled to hold on Wednesday, August 16.

The statement reads: “Esteemed members of ASUP Iree chapter notified of the Congress slated below; Wednesday 16 August 2023. The Union is meeting with the organ of the state government on Monday, August 14, 2023. Our members are, therefore, enjoined to tarry and wait for the outcome of the meeting as well as the Congress decision. However, members are not expected to attend any academic activity until the congress decide otherwise.”

A visit to the school showed that lecturers were around but there was no academic activity as at the time the reporter visited.