Rapper Young Capone dies aged 35 after going missing in Chicago

American rapper Young Capone has died aged 35 after reportedly going missing in July.

The rapper’s publicist, Aleesha Carter, announced his death Tuesday on Instagram.

Although she did not share a cause of death, it remains unclear if the 35-year-old was found before his death.

“This is with a heavy heavy heart that I’m even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always,” her post began.

She continued: “Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing.”

“A friend…a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP,” her statement read.

Capone, whose legal name is Rodriguez Smith, was reported missing in Chicago in July.