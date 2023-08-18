Publications against Ogun SSG: Security operatives go after suspect

By James Ogunnaike

SECURITY operatives are on the trail of Mr Tolani Oluwaseun, an accomplice of Mr Femi Davies, accused of publishing a malicious story against the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, SSG, Mr Tokunbo Talabi.

It was learned that while being quizzed, Davies, who was picked up 10 days ago, fingered Olanrewaju as the source of the malicious story.

Davies, who is the publisher of an online platform, was alleged to be responsible for syndicating the story.

He was released on administrative bail to Messrs Dotun Oladipupo, Seun Oloketuyi, and Oluwole Ogunbayo.

“Tola Olanrewaju is a person of interest to us in the course of this investigation. We shall leave no stone unturned to unravel those behind this whole saga,” a security source said.

It was learned that some officials of a commercial bank have been quizzed by the Department of State Service, DSS.

The officials were invited to explain the circumstances surrounding the release and manipulation of the statement of account of Superflux, a company where the SSG had worked before.

The bank was accused of not maintaining strict adherence to rules and regulations guiding banking operations in Nigeria.