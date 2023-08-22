Premiere Academy students excel in 2023 WASSCE

By Adesina Wahab

No fewer than 10 students of the Premiere Academy, Lugbe Abuja recorded seven A1s and above in the recently released results of the 2023 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination. Leading the pack was a science student, Master Salmanu Isa Musa, who recorded nine straight A1s.

Two students, Golit Gordon Golu and Alamina Daniel Sopriye, had 8 A1s and one B in the sciences. Three other students scored A1 in seven subjects and B in the other two, while additional four students scored A1 in seven subjects and C in the remaining two.

In all, the school recorded 100 percent success in the examination as all students achieved the minimum mandatory SSCE requirements for tertiary education admission in the country.

This eye-catching 2023 record of producing 10 students with A1 galore in WASSCE brings back the memory of the outstanding performance of the school in the 2022 edition where 10 students also scored at least six A1s and above in nine subjects.

Also, the outstanding performance of Master Salmanu Isa Musa who bagged straight A1 in nine Science subjects this year is coming on the heels of similar feat recorded in the 2020 results by another Science student of the school, Miss Ulan Andrew Sylvia, leading to the government of Plateau State hosting her at a special commemorative Executive Council sitting in appreciation of her bringing honour to her state of origin.

At a mini-media briefing to unveil the 2023 WASSCE Results of the School, Director, Academics & Administration, Mr. Chris Akinsowon, revealed that apart from the brilliant performances in the WASSCE, not less than 16 students of the school that sat the 2023 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations scored above 300, adding that honest pursuit of academic excellence is an ingrained tradition of the School.

Akinsowon acknowledged the consistent support of parents, guardians and institutional partners over the years as one of the strong enablers of the school’s success. He specifically praised the management of the NNPC/SNEPCO Cradle-to-Career (NC2C) Programme for partnering with the school in diverse areas over the past eight years.

According to him, “Premiere Academy takes immense pride in fostering an environment that encourages holistic development and commitment to imparting quality education through the combined efforts of our dedicated teachers, supportive staff and the pivotal commendable role of parents, partners and guardians who, through guidance and encouragement, continue to help our students find their academic journey rewarding and enjoyable in our system”.

He noted that the school, which was established in 2005 with the mission to produce all-rounded, well-adjusted, socially aware and responsible students who will grow up to become the pride of the nation in different areas of endeavor, has remained unwavering in ensuring that its students are guided and shaped by the standards of critical thinking, ethical principles, discipline and pursuit of high achievements.

A happy parent of one of the students who preferred anonymity lauded the school for its organised system and leadership-building ethos which, according to him, inculcate in the students the requisite inspiration to appreciate and internalize what can be achieved through hard work, discipline and an unquenchable passion for learning.