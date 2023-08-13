Postwar: A Journey through discography



Exploring the musical odyssey of Postwar is akin to delving into a realm of sonic diversity and artistic growth. From his debut steps to the culmination of his signature sound, each release is a testament to his evolution as a musician. Here’s a journey through his discography, a collection of tracks that have etched his mark on the alternative hip hop landscape.

Debuting with “Telephone Musik”

Postwar’s entrance onto the scene was marked by the release of his debut EP, “Telephone Musik.” This inaugural project introduced listeners to his unique fusion of genres and lyrical depth.

Tracks like “Intro: Takin Calls” and “Looking at U” set the stage for the captivating journey that lay ahead.

Exploring the Sounds of “Wool Fabric”

As his momentum grew, Postwar unveiled his debut single, “Wool Fabric.”

The track showcased his lyrical prowess and ability to craft compelling narratives through his music. The haunting melody and introspective lyrics created a visceral experience that left an impression on both new listeners and devoted fans.

Elevating with “PrettiBoi”

Postwar’s artistic progression reached new heights with the release of his debut album, “PrettiBoi.”

This album is a masterpiece that delves into the complexities of the human experience. Tracks like “Trespasser” and “Goth Cowgirl” showcase his genre-blurring approach, fusing elements of hip hop, alternative, and more.

A Glimpse into the Discography:

“Intro: Takin Calls” – Setting the tone with an eclectic blend of sounds and introspective musings.

“Looking at U” – A haunting exploration of self and emotions.

“Wool Fabric” – Debut single that weaves a captivating narrative with its powerful lyrics.

“Disease” – Reflecting on the struggles within and the journey to overcome.

“Trespasser” – A genre-defying track that speaks to the heart of individuality and self-expression.

“Goth Cowgirl” – Uniting diverse musical elements to create a truly unique sound.

“Walking the Plank” – A musical journey that navigates the depths of emotion and self-discovery.

Expanding Horizons

Through collaboration Postwar’s discography is not only a solo endeavor; it’s a reflection of his collaborative spirit.

Tracks like “High Up” featuring RXKNephew and “On My Neck” featuring NojokeJigsaw showcase his ability to create dynamic synergies with fellow artists. These collaborations enrich his journey and highlight the power of artistic unity.

Ongoing Evolution

Postwar’s discography is a testament to his unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing growth.

As he continues to explore the nuances of his craft, his discography remains a canvas where he paints stories, emotions, and experiences that resonate with audiences across the globe.

About Postwar

Colin Patrick, known by his artistic name “Postwar,” is a Canadian musician, singer, and songwriter born on August 20th, 1997, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

His discography reflects his journey as an artist, capturing the essence of his unique sound and creative evolution.