Portable set to take street music to American audience with US music tour

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Street-hop singer, Portable has announced plans for a music tour in ten cities in the United States of America.

The singer shared the news with his fans and followers in a post on his official Instagram page which shows the scheduled dates on his e-flyer.

The “Zazu” crooner said he plans to cover 10 cities in the US from September 2023 to March 2024 and the cities where the controversial singer will be performing are New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

Portable wrote: “I’m born to be a superstar I dey wonder why them dey para Star. Don’t beg to shine SuperMega ENTERTAINMENT Presents A Celebration Of Nigeria & AfroBeats. PORTABLE USA 🇺🇸 TOUR ON GOD Alhamdulilahi He Go Be. OGUNDABEDE GOD SentIKA OF AFRICA. Portable Omolalomi New Born FELA ANIKULETI. Akoi Grace Wey No Dey Disgrace Dr ZEH Nation Much many inspiration.”

The controversial artiste, who attained mainstream success in 2021 with his hit song ‘Zazu’ featuring Olamide and Poco Lee, was recently stripped of his two nominations for the highly anticipated Headies Awards in 2022 for threatening other nominees.

Portable was nominated for the Rookie of the Year and, Best Street Hop award.

In a recent interview with Nedu on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Portable bragged that if he fails to win an award based on merit, he would not hesitate to buy it.