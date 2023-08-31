Police rescue kidnap victim, bust criminal gang in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- Police operatives attached to the Area Command Headquarters, Onitsha have rescued a kidnap victim in the commercial city.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said the operatives were on township patrol when they received a distress call at about 9.30 P.M. of a kidnap incident around Borromeo Roundabout.

According to him, the operatives responded to the distress call and caught up with a shuttle bus in which the kidnapped victim was held.

“The operatives professionally engaged the kidnappers in a shootout without harming the hostage who was rescued unhurt.

“Two suspects were arrested at the scene, while others managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

“The Police team recovered one Barreta pistol, nine rounds of 9MM live ammunition, and a shuttle bus without number plates which the criminals used for the kidnap operation”, Ikenga said.

Ikenga said further that the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, while commending the operatives for the remarkable feat, charged them to intensify efforts aimed at apprehending the fleeing gang members.

He also call on hospitals in the area to report anyone presenting gunshot injuries, while treatment is ongoing to save lives.

Elsewhere in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area, the police operatives also busted a four-man burglary gang that usually targets commercial shops across the state.

The PPRO said that acting on a tip-off the police stormed the hideout of the gang and cordoned it off to prevent escape of any of the gang members.

He said that four suspects, who are all from Ebonyi State, were arrested.

Recovered from them were two ladies’ motorcycles, two big generators, one wheelbarrow, one deep freezer,

three bags of rice and two large Iron cutters.

Ikenga said that on Interrogation, the suspects confessed breaking into a store at Nanka, in Orumba North local government to steal the recovered items.

CP Aderemi Adeoye has already directed that investigation be extended to Nanka to locate the owner of the store, as well as the Motor Licensing Office for records of owners of the motorcycles with a view to returning the recovered items to the rightful owners, while suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were concluded.