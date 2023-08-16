Police react to death of married lover during sex romp with bishop in Abia

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Police Command, has reacted to the incident of an alleged sex romp between an Abia bishop and his married lover that resulted in her death in a hotel in Aba.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Moureen Chinaka, when contacted, told Vanguard that the Command was yet to be “officially briefed” on the matter.

The Police Spokesperson, however, promised to get back to our correspondent as soon as she has a briefing on the incident.

Meanwhile, according to a report making the round online, a married Lady Evangelist and mother of five was engaged in a marathon sex with a certain Bishop and General Overseer of a new -generation Church/Prayer Ministry (names withheld) located around Obikabia Junction, Ogbor Hill Aba.

The deceased (names withheld) had allegedly lodged with the amorous Bishop in a popular Guest House located around Ogbor Hill side of the commercial city of Aba.

The married lady evangelist was said to be one of the Bishop’s pillars in his Church/Prayer Ministry.

According to the report, both lovers were said to have checked into the guest house on Saturday night, but around 11:00pm the Bishop was said to have sneaked out pretending that he was going to buy food.

The report said that the lifeless body of the lady evangelist was discovered on Sunday morning by the operators of the guest house, who suspected a foul play.

Part of the report read: “The manager of the hotel suspected foul play and reported to the Eastern Ngwa Police Station in Obingwa Local Government Area around around 1 am on Sunday morning.

“The woman was found lying naked with foam coming out of her mouth and nose when police arrived the scene.

“When her mobile phone was accessed, it was discovered that the duo have been in a romantic relationship for quite sometime.”

According to the report, the amorous Bishop was subsequently quizzed inside his church while preaching on Sunday.

He is said to be cooling off at the Eastern Ngwa Police Station Obingwa.

According to the report, the husband of the deceased lady evangelist, who hailed from Umuatakawom in Obingwa, was said to be away to Bayelsa State on a business trip when the ugly incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Abia has a proliferation of self-acclaimed Bishops and General Oversees.