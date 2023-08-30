Police kill kidnapper at ransom collection point in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command said its operatives have killed a notorious kidnapper, while attempting to take a second ransom from relatives of his victim.

The Command also said it arrested a know cultist in the state, who allegedly murdered a police inspector.

The State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt during a media chat with journalists, noted many other achievements of the command in its intensified effort to reduce crime in the state.

Emeka said operatives of the C4i unit of the command had, based on intelligence, trailed and killed a kidnapper at Choba community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, where the suspect had come to take N3,000,000 ransom after collecting earlier N2 million earlier.

He said: “Police operatives of the command attached to the C4i Intelligence Unit, on Monday, August 28, at about 5p.m., while acting on credible intelligence, around Choba axis arrested one Promise Ebi, aged 38yrs of Lobia community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“He led the kidnap of one victim (name withheld) on August 5, around Uniport, Choba axis, and was later released.

“The same kidnappers called the victim’s line and collected N2,000,000 on Monday, August 28.

“Same kidnappers called the released victim to bring N3,000,000 to Choba area of Rivers State, where one of them met his waterloo.

“He (shot kidnapper) was later rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for treatment, but later died. The victim’s SIM card was recovered from him, while efforts to get other suspects are ongoing.”

The CP said a notorious cultist and suspected kidnapper on police wanted list, who reportedly masterminded the killing of a police inspector was arrested at Rumuodogo 1, community in Emohua LGA, adding that efforts are on to recover the criminal’s operational rifle.

Emeka said: “Information has it that the said cultist/kidnapper, in company with one Amegbule Nkwor Vincent, a.k.a. Vampire,” on Tuesday, August 22 armed themselves with an AK-47 rifle with six magazines and shot dead Inspector Ogno Alite ‘m’, in his house in their community.

“The murder case is still under investigation. The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation while efforts have been intensified to recover the AK-47 rifle from him.”