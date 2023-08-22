Peter Obi storms Imo, gives Uzodimma red card to vacate govt house

Peter Obi

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, on Tuesday called on the incumbent governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, to start preparing to vacate the government house ahead of November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Obi stated this to newsmen in Owerri while flagging off the Imo state governorship campaign of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu.

The LP presidential candidate was of the view that the coming of the labour party in the government of Imo state come November 11, would put to an end misgovernance in Imo.

According to Obi, “Abure is the national chairman of our party. We don’t have another chairman. LP will win Imo State. Athan Achonu is the only candidate of the party and he is the best in Imo State. I am happy nobody has changed the process. I believe in the process.

“LP wants to change Nigeria. We are asking Nigeria for the opportunity. Give us a chance in Nigeria, there would be change. In Abia State today there is hope, that is what is called governance.

“We want Nigeria to have leaders that will do want they preach. We know what it takes to change Nigeria. That is why we are here. We know what it takes to change IMO. In Abia today, there is hope that is what is called governance. This is because a first-class brain who knows what he is doing is the governor there.

“I believe in the process. Achonu emerged through the right process. Vote for LP and things will start happening.”

Earlier, the governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, said: “Distinguished Senator Athan Achonu is the only governorship candidate of the party. I was the chairman of the panel that conducted the primary election which produced him as the winner of the election. I am here to bear testimony that he is our candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

“We have not even started in Abia but the noise is everywhere. We are less than 100 days in office in Abia. Labour Party is known for governance. Vote for the Labour Party.”

Adding his voice, the Imo governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu, said: “Once we take over government house we are going to conduct Local Government Areas election, fix the roads and the electricity, end insecurity and ensure that the civil servants and pensioners are promptly paid. We put everything right abs our people will be happy and feel the positive impact of good governance.

“There won’t be bloodshed in Imo State again from November 11 when I become governor. Peoples houses won’t be burnt again. Once I become governor I will implement the autonomy of the Local Government Areas. I will do LGA election. I will not tamper with the local government funds. I will ensure Infrastructural development. I am known for Human capital development. Imo people are suffering. The civil servants and pensioners are suffering. Once I become governor, they will be taken care of properly.”