Perfection leads to a new beginning

By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, let’s rejoice with one another as we glorify God that has brought us to the eighth month of the year.

The last seven months have been quite eventful but for the children of God it’s been joyful.

It doesn’t matter what your experience was, the Holy Bible states in 1st Thessalonians 5 vs. 18 ( KJV) :

“In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ concerning you”.

Brethren, being alive is a great testimony for it is only God that gives the breath of life.

We called the month of July the month of Perfection and the Bible gave us many examples of the importance of figure seven in Biblical records.

As Christians, we identify the month of July as the month of Perfection, the month of Fulfillment etc.

We also see it as a time that every imperfection in the life of a person is made perfect with the intervention of the Almighty God.

Perfection is experienced in the life of a couple that has been waiting on the Lord for children, the wife gets pregnant and a baby or babies are born.

When this happens, the end has come to the reproach of barrenness.

After perfection comes a new beginning. People will begin to hear cries of a baby in a home that was so quite before the arrival of the baby.

The couple also play new roles.

Brethren, you might have prayed and you haven’t got a physical testimony yet. Don’t stop. Go on praying.

We must realize however, that the time of perfection varies from one individual to another.

It is God that determines when to step into a situation, perfect it and give a new beginning.

It doesn’t matter what the source of that challenge is, as the Lord God lives, you will experience a new beginning before this year comes to an end in Jesus name.

For a person that has been on the sick bed going from one hospital to another, he would testify to a new beginning when the Lord steps in with divine healing. His health is made perfect and he begins a new life experience.

Brethren a new beginning came for Hannah when the Lord remembered her and she conceived.

No wonder she said in 1st Samuel 2 vs1&2 : “ And Hannah prayed, and said, My heart rejoiceth in the LORD, mine horn is exalted in the LORD: my mouth is enlarged over mine enemies; because I rejoice in thy salvation.

There is none holy as the LORD: for there is none beside thee: neither is there any rock like our God”.

Perhaps you have been leaning on medical science and there has been nothing to show for it. Rather, your purse has been drained.

Or you have leaned on your husband like Rachael that said, to Jacob in Genesis 30 vs. 1 “ And when Rachel saw that she bare Jacob no children, Rachel envied her sister; and said unto Jacob, Give me children, or else I die”.

Your desperation may not be due to jealousy like Rachael but to pressure from in-laws, neighbours and even siblings that have been mocking you.

Turn to God as Jacob advised his beloved wife Rachael.

Genesis 30 vs. 2: “ And Jacob’s anger was kindled against Rachel: and he said, Am I in God’s stead, who hath withheld from thee the fruit of the womb?”.

Brother, let not your anger be against your wife. She is not in anyway withholding children from you.

Jacob attributed the delay in his wife’s child bearing to God. He was right because the Holy Bible states in Genesis 29 vs. 31: “ And when the LORD saw that Leah was hated, he opened her womb; but Rachel was barren”.

Rachael’s case was similar to that of Hannah. According to 1st Samuel 1 vs. 5: “ But to Hannah he ( Elhanan) gave a worthy portion; for he loved Hannah : but the LORD had shut up her womb”.

That was then.

Since we experienced a new beginning in Christ, the Lord gives children but the forces of darkness still shut wombs. God does not close wombs anymore.

Psalm 127 vs. 3 testifies to God’s generosity with children. It states: “ Lo, children are a heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward”.

Fear not, if the forces of darkness shut your womb, the God of Light will open and you shall be fruitful in Jesus name.

Acknowledging the awesome power of God, it Psalm 113 vs. 9: states “ He maketh the barren woman to keep house, and to be a joyful mother of children. Praise ye the LORD”.

Brethren when delay in child bearing occurs in a marriage, it is a wrong attitude for a spouse to blame the other.

I’ll give the testimony of a couple. The man an account works in a very good company and has a good job.

Members of his extended family envied him and connived to put sorrow in his life.

They bound themselves together in the witchcraft cult and decided that he would work for them and their children all his life.

In other words, he would be working and spending his money on the education of their own children.

The strategy was so ensure he had no child.

If you doubt this story, then remember the word of God as stated in Matthew 10 vs. 36: “ A man’s foes shall be thy of his own household”.

The evil forces in this man’s family entered into their covenant before the man got married.

When he got married, their evil act began to manifest.

The couple tried for years but no child came. The woman was not pregnant for one day but the couple made up their minds to stick together. They were determined to see the end of the challenge in their marriage. They had series of medical tests that showed nothing was wrong with them but medical science could not overcome the forces of darkness, only the God of Light can.

They held on to God and they continued their search in the LORD with prayers and service to the Lord.

Unknown to them, the forces of darkness that bound them with the spirit of barrenness continued to monitor them.

But the merciful God, the most High God, the God of wonders suddenly arose for them.

God intervened. The woman took in but she didn’t know she had taken in because her monthly period continued for about three months. God hid the pregnancy. Household enemies saw the monthly period but didn’t see the baby.

It was about four months when the woman began to have strange feelings that a medical test confirmed she was carrying a baby.

Brethren, do you now realize that what God cannot do does not exist?

By this time God had scattered the forces of darkness against them in his own ways. One had a stroke, another died , and others had become powerless. The source of their evil power had expired.

Brethren our God does not expire. Hebrews 13 vs.8 : “ Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today and forever”.

After about 18 years of waiting, the Lord visited the couple and the woman gave birth to a set of twins, a boy and a girl.

On the day of the naming ceremony, one of those household enemies attended to confirm if it was true.

Suddenly, while the naming ceremony was on, he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Brethren, what if the man had been blaming his wife? The marriage would have fallen apart.

Hold on to God.

Go and experience the awesome power of God.

It is well in Jesus name.