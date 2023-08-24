Pedri out – It’s injury season in Europe!

By Enitan Abdultawab

For all intents and purposes, the 2023–2024 club football season was anticipated in style, with Premier League clubs aiming to break away from the shackles of Manchester City dominance, Barcelona looking to claim their place once again, Juventus trying to turn around an unfortunate saga, and Bayern betting they won’t slumber again, among many others.

With surprising transfers here and there, fans hoped they would have a taste of rich football.

However, one issue has been flying around: injuries. It’s normal for football players to get injured, but it seems to be getting worrisome at this point because it’s just three weeks into the new season. At the moment, clubs have lost their important players to hospital beds. Lately, it’s Pedri Gonzalez of Barcelona FC.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at clubs that have lost players for weeks and months despite having played a game or two in the preseason tour and full campaign.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffered double blows when both Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao suffered ACL injuries that will keep them out for up to six months. Also, new signing and prospect Arda Guler hasn’t played a minute of professional football for the Los Blancos.

Barcelona

Barcelona will be without the services of Ronald Araujo and Pedri Gonzalez for about a month, with both suffering knee injuries. New signing Inigo Martinez from Athletico Bilbao is also out at the moment.

Chelsea

At Chelsea, the ‘hospital beds are filled up’. Christopher Nkunku showed glimpses of value during the preseason tour but hasn’t been able to make it to the pitch this season. Reece James suffered from bouts of injuries last season and has begun another this season.

Carney Chukwuemeka leveled the scoresheet against West Ham last weekend but limped out before the game ended. They join Chelsea’s growing injury list, which includes Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Benoit Bardashilie, and others.

Arsenal

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus lost the early stages of last season to injuries and has suffered a similar fate this season. Jurien Timber, a new signing, left the pitch after an ACL tear in the opening match against Nottingham Forest and will miss up to four months.

Manchester City

Even though reports had it that Dé Bruyne wasn’t fit enough to play, it’s still worrisome that the Belgian veteran picked up an injury in the first match of the season. John Stones also picked up a hip injury during the club’s pre-season tour and won’t be back until after the international break.

Aston Villa

As it stands, Aston Villa are a team that are capable of being a strong opposition to any team. However, they have lost Tyron Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Philippe Coutinho, and Jacob Ramsey to injuries.

Manchester United

Manchester United will have to wait for both Rasmond Hojlund and Mason Mount. While the former hasn’t kicked a ball for the Red Devils, the latter has been disappointing when given a chance, and the club will wait to see their £60 million player in action. They both joined Kobbie Mainoo, who played against Arsenal during the club’s pre-season tour, on the sidelines.

Tottenham

Tottenham strengthened their squad when they brought in James Maddison from Leicester City, but it’s not certain if the Englishman will play this weekend as he was seen leaving the stadium with crutches last week. Also, Tanguy Ndombele has been missing this season after sustaining an injury during the club’s preseason tour.

Bayern Munchen

Serg Gnabry and Jamal Musiala are missing out due to hip and hamstring injuries, respectively. There are also injury concerns for veteran Thomas Muller.

Other injury concerns include Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Alex Iwobi (Everton).

Indeed, it’s a season of injuries, and only time will tell if these injuries will affect the performances of these teams.