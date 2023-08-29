PDP weighs options over Wike’s open romance with APC

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

…FCT minister named by APC, PDP as campaign council member for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Guber polls

…our party cannot be reduced to Wike’s personality , he’ll hear from us -Source

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, is in quandary over how to handle the open romance between former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Party officials have kept sealed lips over its plans on how to deal with what some describe as a the most brazen case of anti-party activity ever embarked upon by a party leader.

The situation took an unexpected turn for the worse with former Governor Wike being named as a leading figure in the National Campaign Council of the APC.

Wike who is the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was on Tuesday named as a member of APC‘s campaign council for the 2023 Governorship Elections for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

This is despite the fact that his party-The PDP, on August 2nd, 2023, named him as a member of its National Campaign Council for the same set of elections.

Attempts to get an official response from the PDP leadership have been unsuccessful.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, neither picked nor returned calls to his mobile telephone.

He was yet to respond to a text message on the subject as at the time of filing this report at 9:40pm.

However, a party leader who spoke on condition of anonymity because the party is yet to deliberate and take a decision on the issue said, the party would “definitely act at the appropriate time.”

The party source said, “ We don’t want to make our party all about Wike and his unending tantrums.

“We are all aware about his love for attention so we’ve decided to ignore him in the hope he will avail himself of the opportunity of our efforts to reconcile aggrieved members.

“While we are open to reconciling, I don’t see the party turning a blind eye to his numerous infractions when the Presidential Election Petition Court gives its judgement on our pending case before it.

“This is the same man who went to court to get an injunction restraining the party from suspending, expelling or taking action against him for his open infringement of our party’s constitution.

“ It is now clear for every one to see that his insistence on remaining on our party register as member is simply to do the bidding of the ruling party.

“This cannot continue, something has to give and I’m sure as soon as the election tribunal concludes its assignment our party will take a definite stand.”