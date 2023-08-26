Pay special attention to Presidential Amnesty Programme, Clark, Niger Delta leaders beg Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark and other leaders from the Niger Delta region have asked the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accord special attention to the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

According to the leaders, the programme has remained a major boost to the critical oil and gas industry, from which the country earns most of its revenue, adding that PAP has led to the reign of relative peace in Niger Delta and thereby providing the enabling environment for the peaceful conduct of oil and gas activities to the overall wellbeing of the national economy.

In the communique issued in Abuja at the end of a meeting of Leaders of Niger Delta region with Representatives of Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3, the leaders called the Federal Government to “continue to improve the conditions for the implementation of the Programme, as regards welfare of beneficiaries, due to the sharply changed economic circumstances, which are currently prevailing in the country.” They also implored youths of the Niger Delta “to continue to embrace peace and work with the government to ensure effective implementation of the programme, and other related efforts aimed at addressing the socio-economic and developmental challenges of the region.

Leaders and Representatives of Ethnic Nationalities who signed the statement are: Amb. Dr. Godknows Igali, Secretary , BOT,Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Dr. Alfred Mulade – National Secretary, PANDEF, Dr. Ken Robinson,National Publicity Secretary, PANDEF, Dr. Prince Anyanate Kio – Leader, National Representative Council (NRC) of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) Worldwide, Engr. Ebi Wodu – National Secretary, Ijaw National Congress (INC) Worldwide, and Ms Annkio Briggs – Critical Stakeholder. Others are Barr. Bomo Fetepigi- National Legal Adviser, INC, Engr Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha – National Publicity Secretary, INCm Chief Kennedy Odiowei – National Financial Secretary, INC, Chief Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini – Organizing Secretary, PANDEF, Delta State and Mrs. Rosemary Aken John-Oduone – President, Ijaw Women Connect, among others.