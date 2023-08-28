Parents fault admission process into Unity colleges

•Want improvement in facilities, teaching staff, others

By Adesina Wahab

The Chairmen, Forum of the Parent Teacher Association, PTA, of Unity Colleges in the Southwest Zone, has called for improvement in the admission process into the colleges, saying a situation where some pupils resort to cheating by writing the entrance examination into the colleges in special centres was denying brilliant and deserving ones the opportunity to attend the colleges.

The forum also noted that upholding the sanctity of the entrance examinations would ensure the schools were populated by deserving students who would contribute positively to the nation’s growth.

They stated this in a statement yesterday endorsed by the chairmen of the PTA in the 19 unity colleges in the zone, including the Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Lukuman Adekilekun Jimoda, and Zonal Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Chinazum Onyenuche.

“In the light of improving the standard of education in unity schools, we urge the government to enforce a rigorous and merit-based admission process by admitting only the most brilliant and deserving students.

“It has come to our attention that some students resort to cheating centres, also known as special centres, to gain an unfair advantage during entrance examinations. We urge the examination body, the National Examinations Council, NECO, to emulate the integrity demonstrated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in conducting its examinations,” the forum said.

While congratulating the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, and the Minister of State, Education, Mr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, on their appointments, the group noted that a lot of work needed to be done to reposition the schools.

While decrying the deplorable condition of facilities in the schools and the dearth of teachers, the forum stated: “It is imperative to address the deplorable state of infrastructure in these unity schools. The decaying infrastructure places an extra financial burden on parents, who are often compelled to fill the gaps in maintaining the school’s facilities.

”We implore the government to take a holistic approach to funding and maintaining these institutions so as to alleviate the financial pressure and burden on parents while ensuring power and water supply is adequate.

“Parents as partners in progress have been filling the gap in the areas of PTA teachers and non-teaching staff to cover any existing staffing lacuna in unity schools.

“We, therefore, appeal to the government to consider absorbing the PTA-employed staff who work hand in hand with government-employed staff in the schools so as to sustain the educational standards in unity schools. It’s worrisome to state that some of these staff have been hopeful of their employment conversion for over a decade.

”This measure will significantly reduce the financial burden on parents and ensure the continued delivery of quality education.”

On the hike in fees payable by students in the colleges, the forum noted that while the tuition was still free, other sundry fees had been hiked astronomically, citing the decrease in boarding fees.

“We see this development as a conduit pipe to further impoverish the parents who are already swimming in the ocean of the present oil subsidy removal with its attendant economic hardship. We therefore solicit your intervention by directing downward a slash in the boarding fees since the FGN has been subsidizing this item as it has a direct effect on our children’s welfare.

“We are aware that the Federal Government of Nigeria often subsidizes food for our children. We urge the appropriate agency to monitor this food aspect so as to ensure that your intervention manifests in the welfare of our children in their food intake in the respective schools.

“As representatives of parents whose children attend unity schools, we are deeply troubled by the potential adverse effects of the proposed increase in fees and levies on the masses, particularly during these times of economic hardship, marked by the recent surge in fuel prices.

“Quality education is the cornerstone of national development and progress, and unity schools have been one of the few avenues where children of the masses can access quality education regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds.

“We would like to remind the government that the concept of free and quality education is not just a privilege but also a right of every citizen, as enshrined in our national ethos. With the recent surge in fuel prices and the prevailing economic difficulties faced by many families, the proposed increase in fees could force numerous students to drop out of these institutions, truncating their educational aspirations and thwarting the nation’s progress.”

“We believe that by prioritizing the accessibility of quality education and addressing the challenges faced by these institutions, the government can demonstrate its commitment to the welfare and future of our children.

”We pledge our support to the government so as to achieve the desired SDG goals in education service delivery,” the forum stated.