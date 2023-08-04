Over 1.2m candidates registered for 2023 SSCE NECO

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says no fewer than 1,205,888 candidates registered for the on-going 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the council.

This was disclosed by in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Head, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani.

Sani, quoted the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi to have disclosed the information in Jos, while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some schools that out of this figure, 601,074 candidates were male while 584,814 were female.

He expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the 2023 SSCE based on reports obtained from across the country.

The Registrar said the 2023 SSCE which would be concluded next week was the best organised in recent years.

Wushishi disclosed that various measures had been in place to check examination malpractice, adding that the measures had started yielding positive results.

The Registrar who monitored the examination at Airforce Military School; King and Queens Academy and Emmanuel International College all in Jos, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination in these schools.

He had earlier monitored the conduct of the 2023 SSCE in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi States. (NAN)