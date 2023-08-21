Osun Assembly suspends staff audit indefinitely

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following petitions against the ongoing forensic staff audit before the Osun State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Adewale Egbedun has ordered the suspension of the exercise.

In a statement issued by the Speaker’s media aide, Tiamiyu Olamide on Monday, he ordered the consultant handling the exercise, Sally Tibbot Consulting, to suspend the exercise till further notice

According to the statement, the decision was reached on Monday after an emergency meeting with other Honourable members to review the petitions written against the consultant to the Osun State House of Assembly.

“The Speaker has constituted an ad-hoc committee to look into the issues around the petition and come up with necessary recommendations.

“Consequently, all relevant stakeholders have been invited to the House of Assembly for a meeting on Tuesday 22nd August by 10:00 am prompt”, it reads.