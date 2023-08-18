Optimus Bank states mission as Sanwo-Olu unveils in Lagos

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled Optimus Bank, a new entrant into the banking industry.

Speaking at the grand opening of the bank, Sanwo-Olu said that he was optimistic that the bank has potential to further drive economic growth in state.

He said: “Optimus Bank will not only play a crucial role in the banking sector and the established organizations but also in start-ups and SMEs. They are set to lift the people out of poverty with their service which is going to take personal banking to another level.”

Managing Director, Optimus Bank, Dr. Ademola Odeyemi, said that the bank which was founded in 2022 by a group of visionary shareholders was born out of collective dedication and a vision to create a bank that not only transcends the traditional norms but also empowers people businesses and communities to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Odeyemi said: “Our journey began a few years ago with a vision to create a bank that not only transcends the traditional norms but also empowers people, businesses, and communities to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We set out on this path to build a financial institution that would be a catalyst for positive change, a beacon of innovation, and a paragon of customer-centricity.

”From the very beginning, we knew that success would only be possible by fostering a culture of innovation and embracing cutting-edge technology.

“Recognizing the need for a modern and customer-centric financial institution, the shareholders set out to create a bank that would focus on cutting-edge technology, quality customer service, and a commitment to innovation.

“Our commitment to ethical practices and responsible banking is the foundation upon which Optimus Bank stands. We believe that sustainability and financial prosperity can go hand in hand. We have worked diligently to incorporate sustainable and socially responsible practices into every facet of our operations, making a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve.”