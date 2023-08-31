Opposition presidential candidates beg Tinubu for appointments

By Omeiza Ajayi & Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Some opposition presidential candidates, who took part in the 2023 general elections, on Thursday met with the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, begging him to prevail on President Bola Tinubu to include them in his ‘Government of National Competence’.

Tinubu as president-elect had, in reaction to calls for a Government of National Unity, said he would go beyond that and establish a ‘ Government of National Competence ‘.

Some of the presidential candidates who met with Ganduje at the National Secretariat of the party included those of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; Action Democratic Party, ADP; National Rescue Movement NRM; Action Peoples Party, APP, among others.

During the visit, the presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, Ambassador Felix Osakwe, spoke on behalf of the Forum of Concerned Presidential Candidates.

He said they are for the peace and development of Nigeria, hence their refusal to challenge Tinubu’s mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal PEPT.