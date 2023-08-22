Onyejeocha’s appointment will yield positive results — Ngige

By Ezra Ukanwa

The immediate former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has described the appointment of Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, as one that would yield positive impacts in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated this yesterday in Abuja during the inauguration reception of Hon. Onyejeocha that was attended by the Speaker of House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, Senator Osita Izunaso

Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume, Sen. Betty Apiafa, Ene Obi ( Action Aid), Moji Makunjuola, Hon Goodluck Opia ( former minister for state education), Sen Nkechi Nwogu, former acting Governor and Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Stanley Ohajuruka,

DG MNILS, and a host of other dignitaries.

Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and 44 other ministers, had earlier yesterday took oath office that was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, at State House Conference Center, Abuja.

In his goodwill message at the reception, Senator Ngige who chaired the event, described Onyejeocha as a grassroots politician with the requisite knowledge for the job.

He said that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) poached her some years back because of her ability to win elections and her experience as administrator and grassroots politician.

He said: “It’s not easy to be a grassroots politician and for your people to ask you to go and represent them each time you come.

“We need to thank God for her and what she has been able to do. I come from the South East and I am one of the promoters of the APC. As a matter of fact, we brought it down to the South East. I can tell you that we did everything possible to poach her from the PDP because we realised that when we get her, we will always win her constituency- Isiukwator-Imunneochi Federal Constituency.

“It’s a good thing that Mr. president spotted her and decided to bring her into his cabinet. So, she is coming into the cabinet with a lot of experiences; egislative, executive, because she was a local government chairman and a commissioner before in Abia State.

“This is woman who has been returned to the House for four conservative times and even this fifth time, nobody is too sure because I heard they are in the tribunal. It’s left for her to choose whether to go back there or continue as a minister”, said Ngige who warned that nobody should try to undermine the ongoing process at the election petition tribunal sitting in Abia State.

While expressing confidence in the capacity of Hon. Simon Lalong and Hon. Onyejeocha, Ngige said the Labour Ministry now have a woman in the labour room at the ministry who would attend to emergency cases.

He charged them to put the interest of the country first to help the president deliver in his promises to people of Nigeria.

“You will go there to shine as usual in the Renewed Hope agenda of the president. God does not give people yoke that is above them to carry.

“At the Ministry of Labour, we left the ministry at a level and the level it’s today, I am very sure with you and Hon. Simon Lalong, you people will lift it to a more enviable level”, he said.