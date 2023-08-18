One shot dead in Eku as residents flee community

By Jimitota Onoyume

A youth has been shot dead in a suspected cult crisis in Eku community, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

Vanguard gathered that the sad incident occured, Wednesday night, around the Hospital quarters area of the predominantly Christian community.

Community sources said the deceased wedded about three months ago, adding that they were worried with the sliding security situation in the town.

They said there had been threat of reprisal attack, stressing that residents had started fleeing the community in droves.

“We now live in fear in the town since the killing on Wednesday night. Villagers are relocating to safe places already. Security operatives should urgently step in to save the situation,” a resident pleaded anominity said.

Police sources told the Vanguard that trouble started in the community since Tuesday, adding that they did not know it would snowball into bloodletting.

The state police image maker, Bright Edafe, had not spoken on the ugly situation at press time.