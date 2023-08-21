Ondo Minister: Bring your wealth of experience to bear, Acting gov, tells Tunji-Ojo

—- Congratulates him

— Tunji-Ojo resigns as Federal lawmaker

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state Acting governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has asked the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to bring to bear his wealth of legislative experience and managerial skills on the new assignment.

Aiyedatiwa said this in a congratulatory message, he personally signed to the Ondo state Minister designate in the Federal cabinet.

He said in the message that “On behalf of the Government and good people of Ondo State, I extend my warm congratulations to you on your inauguration today as the Honourable Minister of Interior by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“This appointment is a recognition of your dedication to service and the impressive achievements you recorded while serving the good people of Akoko North East/Akoko North-West federal constituency in the House of Representatives which earned you an overwhelming re-election victory earlier this year.

“You are a vibrant young man of class and courage who takes every assignment with commitment and diligence.

“I am confident that you will bring your wealth of legislative experience and managerial skills to bear on this new assignment entrusted to you by the President.

“Honourable Minister, as you embark on this huge task, I wish to assure you of the support of the Government and people of Ondo State and I look forward to an industrious working relationship.

“My best wishes for your success as you take up the responsibilities and challenges of your new office. I have no doubt in your ability to give your best to the discharge of your duties in the Renewed Hope administration of Mr President.

Meanwhile, the Minister-designate has resigned as the lawmaker representing Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives.

A statement by his spokesperson, Mr Babatunde Alao, in Akure, said that “The federal lawmaker representing Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives, Honourable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has resigned from the National Assembly after accepting his nomination by President Bola Tinubu to serve as a Minister in the cabinet.

“Tunji-Ojo’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas, on Friday.

“In the letter, Tunji-Ojo confirmed that his resignation was necessitated by his appointment to serve Nigerians as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“He explained that he has been chosen at a time when the country was in dire need of technocrats to help contribute their quota to the advancement and economic growth of the nation.

“While appreciating President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve the country in his new role as a Minister, Hon Tunji-Ojo said he is prepared to give his best for the renewed hope and agenda of the present administration.

“Our dear country is in dire need of collaborative and concerted efforts that would engender the much-needed advancement to greater heights and I have been appointed to contribute my quota to achieve that enviable objective as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Hon Tunji-Ojo, popularly known as BTO is among the 48 ministers appointed by President Tinubu and is to be sworn in today in Abuja.

He was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2019 where he served as the Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) in the 9th National Assembly.

However, he was re-elected into the National Assembly for a second term after winning the 2023 election.

His Spokesperson said that ” Aside from being a member of several committees in the National Assembly, Tunji-Ojo facilitated several projects of tremendous value and development to his constituents and constituency.