Ondo APC reject PDP member as NDDC nominee representing state

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has rejected the nomination of a member of the opposition People’s Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo, as the State representative on the governing board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Leaders of the party in the state, however, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, as the Executive Director, Corporate Services of the Commission.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, presided over the party’s emergency meeting.

They party leaders reaffirmed loyalty to the president and applauded his efforts to rebuild the economy in the interest of every Nigerian.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said “We concede to Mr. President the right to appoint any qualified Nigerian to any office, having given him the popular mandate to preside over our affairs.

“We only wish to remind Your Excellency that Mr. Kolade Victor Akinjo was the House of Representatives candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the presidential election, having served two terms on the platform of the opposition party.

“It is equally pertinent to aver that while Mr. President’s desire to instill an all-inclusive governance for the good of the people, we doubt if anyone who worked assiduously for his party, the PDP, as well as his presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku on the potency of anti-APC sloganeering, fits better than our teeming members for the plum job.

“It is, therefore, our fear that appointing such a man into an influential position could demoralize our members, particularly in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, who contributed immensely to the overall votes from the Sunshine State.

“We have no doubt, in the circumstance, that Mr President will revisit the nomination of Akinjo as the Ondo State Representative on the NDDC’s Governing Board and bring on board someone known to have worked for the party.”

However, the party leader hailed the appointment of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, describing him as a committed party party leader, who worked tirelessly for the party, before and during the general elections.

While restating unwavering support for the ongoing economic reforms, the chapter further commended the president for the palliative offered states to cushion the temporary effects of subsidy removal.

“The leadership of the ruling party in Ondo appeals to our dear president to take a second look at the appointment of Mr. Akinjo, to avoid the unpleasant situation of ‘Monkey dey work, Baboon dey chop'”, the leaders added.