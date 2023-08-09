Olamide drops 10th studio album ‘Unruly’

Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide, has released his 10th studio album, titled Unruly.
The 15-track album features CKay, BNXN, Fireboy DML, Rema, and Asake.
Olamide emerged on the Nigerian music scene when he released his debut single, “Eni Duro,” in 2010. A year later, he released his first album, “Rapsodi.”
Under his label, he has produced musical stars such as Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake, and Chinko Ekun.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.