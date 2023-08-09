Olamide drops 10th studio album ‘Unruly’

Nigerian rapper and YBNL boss Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide, has released his 10th studio album, titled Unruly.

The 15-track album features CKay, BNXN, Fireboy DML, Rema, and Asake.

Olamide emerged on the Nigerian music scene when he released his debut single, “Eni Duro,” in 2010. A year later, he released his first album, “Rapsodi.”

Under his label, he has produced musical stars such as Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake, and Chinko Ekun.