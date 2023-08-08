Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo promotes unity through football

The Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, on Tuesday, said it was committed to promoting the unity of Nigeria through sports, especially football.

Sunday Ossai, the president of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Lagos Chapter, said this on Tuesday in Lagos at a press conference to announce a football tournament involving the 20 Local Governments of Lagos State.

The tournament, the first edition, which would be flagged off on Aug. 18, is being organised in conjunction with St.Ives, a club funded by Ohaneze Nadia Igbo.

“Our goal is to foster unity between the government and our people; this noble aspiration guides the endeavours of the project led by Azubuike Eweremadu.

“Our mission is clear, to rally our community to raise awareness and to enlighten our people about the significance of their contributions. We seek to bridge the gap between the people and the government.

“This football league encompassing 20 local governments is not just a sport event but a manifestation of our commitment to promote community engagement and harmony,” Ossai said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament will feature U15 and U17 football teams from the 20 Local Governments of Lagos State at the National Stadium, Surulere.

Paul Onoura, the sponsor of the football tournament said it was important for sports enthusiasts to encourage youths by engaging them positively.

“Those who have the resources should try to do something for the less privileged, engage the youth because football changes lives. I have seen it happen.

“This will help bring Igbos together even though the competition is not just for Igbos; it is for every Nigerian to unite us as one,” he said.

Austin Umezurike, the Technical Director of the tournament, appealed to newsmen to give awareness to the programme.

“We will continue to engage the up and coming superstars by giving them a platform to showcase their talents,” he said. (NAN)